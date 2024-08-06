Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1802 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1802 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1802 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1802 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1571 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place October 28, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1802 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
386 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1802 P JF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1802 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1802 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1802 P JF at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1802 P JF at auction Sedwick - May 28, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1802 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1802 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 26, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1802 P JF at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1802 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1802 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - October 22, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1802 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Colombia in 1802 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search