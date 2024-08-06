Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1802 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1802
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1802 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1571 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place October 28, 2008.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
386 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
