Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1799 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1799
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1799 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64405 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place December 21, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search