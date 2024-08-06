Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1799 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1799 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1799 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1799 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64405 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place December 21, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Stack's (1)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1799 P JF at auction Stack's - May 17, 2023
Colombia 2 Escudos 1799 P JF at auction Stack's - May 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
Colombia 2 Escudos 1799 P JF at auction Heritage - December 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
Colombia 2 Escudos 1799 P JF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1799 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1799 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1799 P JF at auction Heritage - January 10, 2005
Colombia 2 Escudos 1799 P JF at auction Heritage - January 10, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2005
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Colombia in 1799 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search