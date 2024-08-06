2 Escudos 1799 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1799 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64405 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place December 21, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) AU53 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)