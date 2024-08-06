Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1795 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1795
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1795 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33040 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 793. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
