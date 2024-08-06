Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1790 P SF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1790
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1593 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 16, 2012.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
12
