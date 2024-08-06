2 Escudos 1790 P SF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1593 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 16, 2012.

