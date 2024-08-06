Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1790 P SF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1790 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1790 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1593 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 16, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (15)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Via (1)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Stack's - May 17, 2023
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Stack's - May 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Heritage - December 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Via - July 1, 2020
Seller Via
Date July 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 27, 2019
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2019
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Heritage - March 2, 2017
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Heritage - March 2, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date March 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Stephen Album - May 21, 2016
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 P SF at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Colombia in 1790 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search