Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1790 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1790 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1790 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 220 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction ibercoin - October 28, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction Numisma - Portugal - July 5, 2018
Seller Numisma - Portugal
Date July 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 7, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction Sedwick - November 6, 2014
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction Cayón - February 5, 2009
Seller Cayón
Date February 5, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 NR JJ at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Colombia in 1790 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search