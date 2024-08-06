Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1790 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1790
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1790 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 220 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisma - Portugal
Date July 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
