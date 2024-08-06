1 Escudo 1806 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 136 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 750. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

