Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1806 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1806 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1806 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 136 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 750. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 NR JJ at auction Heritage - February 11, 2021
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 NR JJ at auction Heritage - February 11, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date February 11, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 NR JJ at auction Sedwick - May 28, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - March 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 NR JJ at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 19, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 19, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Colombia in 1806 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search