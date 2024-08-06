Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1806 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1806
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 136 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 750. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Sedwick (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date February 11, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
