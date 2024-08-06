Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1806 P JT (Colombia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1806
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 with mark P JT. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 439 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
