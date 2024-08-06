Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1806 P JT (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1806 P JT - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1806 P JT - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 with mark P JT. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 439 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 P JT at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 P JT at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 P JT at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 P JT at auction Tauler & Fau - June 18, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 P JT at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 P JT at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 P JT at auction Stack's - August 23, 2018
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 P JT at auction Stack's - August 23, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 P JT at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 P JT at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 P JT at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 P JT at auction HERVERA - July 5, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date July 5, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 P JT at auction Soler y Llach - July 4, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 4, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 P JT at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 P JT at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 P JT at auction Soler y Llach - December 20, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 20, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 P JT at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Colombia in 1806 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search