1 Escudo 1806 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27750 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 403. Bidding took place January 10, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (4) VF (23) F (5) VG (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (3) AU50 (1) VF30 (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (9)

Cayón (2)

Heritage (6)

HERVERA (5)

ibercoin (2)

iNumis (1)

Jesús Vico (2)

Monedalia.es (2)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Soler y Llach (6)

Spink (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)