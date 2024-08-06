Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1806 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1806
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27750 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 403. Bidding took place January 10, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (6)
- HERVERA (5)
- ibercoin (2)
- iNumis (1)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Soler y Llach (6)
- Spink (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 150 USD
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date January 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
