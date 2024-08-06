Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1806 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1806 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1806 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27750 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 403. Bidding took place January 10, 2012.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 P JF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 P JF at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 150 USD
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 P JF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 P JF at auction Heritage - April 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date April 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 P JF at auction Heritage - February 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 P JF at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - December 15, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 20, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 P JF at auction iNumis - October 8, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 P JF at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 P JF at auction HERVERA - July 10, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - July 10, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 P JF at auction ibercoin - June 5, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date June 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 P JF at auction Spink - January 10, 2019
Seller Spink
Date January 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 P JF at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1806 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

