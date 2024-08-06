1 Escudo 1805 P JT (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 with mark P JT. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 600. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Сondition AU (8) XF (3) VF (14) F (6) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (3) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (4) PCGS (4) NCS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (5)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (5)

Heritage (3)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (3)

Jesús Vico (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Monedalia.es (2)

Sedwick (1)

Soler y Llach (3)

Spink (1)

Stack's (3)

Tauler & Fau (1)