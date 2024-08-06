Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1805 P JT (Colombia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1805
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 with mark P JT. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 600. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
232 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2020
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
