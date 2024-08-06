Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1805 P JT (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1805 P JT - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1805 P JT - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 with mark P JT. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 600. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 P JT at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 P JT at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 P JT at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 P JT at auction Karamitsos - December 11, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
232 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 P JT at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 P JT at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 P JT at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 P JT at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 P JT at auction Spink - June 4, 2022
Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 P JT at auction Spink - June 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 P JT at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 P JT at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 P JT at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 P JT at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 P JT at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 P JT at auction Cayón - October 7, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 P JT at auction Heritage - January 16, 2020
Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 P JT at auction Heritage - January 16, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2020
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 P JT at auction Heritage - November 14, 2019
Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 P JT at auction Heritage - November 14, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 P JT at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 P JT at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 P JT at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 P JT at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 P JT at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 P JT at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 P JT at auction Jesús Vico - June 7, 2017
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 P JT at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
