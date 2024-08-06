Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1805 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1805
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62341 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place February 10, 2021.
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
294 $
Price in auction currency 3200 NOK
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 11, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
