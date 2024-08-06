Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1805 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1805 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1805 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62341 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place February 10, 2021.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 NR JJ at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
294 $
Price in auction currency 3200 NOK
Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 NR JJ at auction Heritage - February 11, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date February 11, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Colombia in 1805 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
