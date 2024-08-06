1 Escudo 1805 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62341 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place February 10, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) VF (4) F (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service PCGS (1)