Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1802 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1802 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1802 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1802 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 455 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place July 3, 2012.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1802 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1802 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
243 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1802 NR JJ at auction Heritage - January 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1802 NR JJ at auction Sedwick - May 28, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1802 NR JJ at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1802 NR JJ at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1802 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1802 NR JJ at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1802 NR JJ at auction CNG - October 7, 2015
Seller CNG
Date October 7, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1802 NR JJ at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1802 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1802 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 4, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1802 NR JJ at auction HERVERA - July 3, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date July 3, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1802 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 2, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 2, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1802 NR JJ at auction Cayón - May 9, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

