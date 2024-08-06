Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1802 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1802
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1802 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 455 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place July 3, 2012.
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
243 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date October 7, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
