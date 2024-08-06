1 Escudo 1802 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1802 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 455 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place July 3, 2012.

Сondition AU (5) VF (9) F (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (4)