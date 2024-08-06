Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1799 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1799
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1799 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1694 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
208 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 3, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
