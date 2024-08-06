Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1795 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1795
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1795 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1523 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 632.5. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
12
