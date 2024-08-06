Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1795 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1795 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1795 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1795 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1523 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 632.5. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1795 P JF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Colombia 1 Escudo 1795 P JF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1795 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1795 P JF at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1795 P JF at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1795 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1795 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1795 P JF at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1795 P JF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1795 P JF at auction Heritage - August 5, 2021
Colombia 1 Escudo 1795 P JF at auction Heritage - August 5, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 5, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1795 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1795 P JF at auction Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos - April 17, 2021
Seller Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos
Date April 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1795 P JF at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Colombia 1 Escudo 1795 P JF at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1795 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - November 15, 2018
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1795 P JF at auction HERVERA - July 12, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date July 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1795 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - July 11, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1795 P JF at auction Cayón - June 12, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1795 P JF at auction Sedwick - May 16, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1795 P JF at auction Sedwick - May 4, 2017
Seller Sedwick
Date May 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1795 P JF at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1795 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1795 P JF at auction Goldberg - January 27, 2015
Colombia 1 Escudo 1795 P JF at auction Goldberg - January 27, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date January 27, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

