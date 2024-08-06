Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1795 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1795
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1795 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 702 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
230 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
243 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
