1 Escudo 1794 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1794 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21004 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition AU (1) VF (3) F (1)