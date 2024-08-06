Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1794 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1794 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1794 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1794 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21004 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1794 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1794 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1794 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1794 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1794 NR JJ at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

