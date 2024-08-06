1 Escudo 1794 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1794 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1521 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 345. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Сondition AU (4) XF (2) VF (26) F (8) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)

