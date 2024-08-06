Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1794 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1794 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1794 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1794 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1521 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 345. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1794 P JF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
208 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1794 P JF at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1794 P JF at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1794 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1794 P JF at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1794 P JF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1794 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1794 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1794 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1794 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1794 P JF at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1794 P JF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1794 P JF at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1794 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1794 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - November 16, 2017
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1794 P JF at auction Sedwick - May 4, 2017
Seller Sedwick
Date May 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1794 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1794 P JF at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1794 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1794 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1794 P JF at auction HERVERA - April 30, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date April 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price

