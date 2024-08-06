Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1794 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1794
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1794 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1521 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 345. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
208 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
