Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1790 P SF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1790
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1790 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40049 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place August 14, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search