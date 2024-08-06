1 Escudo 1790 P SF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1790 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40049 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place August 14, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (5) F (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) XF45 (1) Service PCGS (2)