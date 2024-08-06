Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1790 P SF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1790 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1790 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1790 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40049 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place August 14, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1790 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1790 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1790 P SF at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1790 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1790 P SF at auction Stack's - August 23, 2018
Colombia 1 Escudo 1790 P SF at auction Stack's - August 23, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1790 P SF at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Colombia 1 Escudo 1790 P SF at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1790 P SF at auction Heritage - October 26, 2017
Colombia 1 Escudo 1790 P SF at auction Heritage - October 26, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date October 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1790 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 30, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1790 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Colombia in 1790 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search