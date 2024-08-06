Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1790 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1790 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1790 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1790 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3044 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place January 30, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1790 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1790 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1790 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1790 NR JJ at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1790 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1790 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 30, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1790 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1790 NR JJ at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1790 NR JJ at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
