Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1790 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1790
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1790 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3044 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place January 30, 2013.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
