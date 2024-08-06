1 Escudo 1790 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1790 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3044 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place January 30, 2013.

Сondition VF (4) F (5)