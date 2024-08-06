Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1784 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1784 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1784 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1429 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (7)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 NR JJ at auction Münzen & Medaillen - June 27, 2023
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1637 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 NR JJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1688 $
Price in auction currency 1575 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 NR JJ at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 NR JJ at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 NR JJ at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 NR JJ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 NR JJ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 NR JJ at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 NR JJ at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 NR JJ at auction Cayón - April 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date April 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 NR JJ at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 NR JJ at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 NR JJ at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 NR JJ at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 NR JJ at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 22, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

