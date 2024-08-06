Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1784 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1784
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1429 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1637 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1688 $
Price in auction currency 1575 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
12
Search