Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1784 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1784
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21029 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1689 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
