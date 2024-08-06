8 Escudos 1784 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21029 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (9) XF (20) VF (23) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) DETAILS (5) Service PCGS (1) NGC (13)

