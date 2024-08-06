Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1784 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1784 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1784 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21029 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1689 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 P SF at auction Heritage - March 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 P SF at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 P SF at auction Spink - October 1, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 P SF at auction Frühwald - July 2, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date July 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 P SF at auction Frühwald - April 1, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date April 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 P SF at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 P SF at auction Stack's - January 16, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 P SF at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 P SF at auction Heritage - September 26, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 P SF at auction CNG - September 11, 2019
Seller CNG
Date September 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 P SF at auction Auction World - April 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 P SF at auction Cayón - February 20, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 P SF at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1784 P SF at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

