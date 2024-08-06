Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1775 P JS (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1775 P JS - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1775 P JS - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 with mark P JS. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place March 16, 2017.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 P JS at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2456 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 P JS at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1555 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 P JS at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 P JS at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 P JS at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 P JS at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 P JS at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 P JS at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 13, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 P JS at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 P JS at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 P JS at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 P JS at auction Auction World - April 23, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 P JS at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 P JS at auction Spink - January 16, 2017
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 P JS at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 P JS at auction Morton & Eden - June 13, 2016
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
World Coin Catalog
