Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1775 P JS (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1775
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 with mark P JS. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place March 16, 2017.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2456 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1555 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
