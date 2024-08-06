Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1775 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1775 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1775 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32443 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,440. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Cayón (6)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (2)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4000 $
Price in auction currency 4000 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Stack's - August 18, 2023
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Stack's - August 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
2800 $
Price in auction currency 2800 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Cayón - December 5, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date December 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Nomisma - May 19, 2018
Seller Nomisma
Date May 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Stack's - April 7, 2014
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Stack's - April 7, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date April 7, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 25, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction HERVERA - May 7, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date May 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 26, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Colombia in 1775 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search