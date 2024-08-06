Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1775 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1775
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1775 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32443 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,440. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (10)
- Cayón (6)
- Heritage (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4000 $
Price in auction currency 4000 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
2800 $
Price in auction currency 2800 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date April 7, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search