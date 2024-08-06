Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1773 P JS (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1773 P JS - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1773 P JS - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 with mark P JS. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31342 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,280. Bidding took place May 3, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (12)
  • Cayón (10)
  • Creusy Numismatique (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • UBS (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1801 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
5280 $
Price in auction currency 5280 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Auction World - October 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Auction World - October 18, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Jean ELSEN - September 9, 2016
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Colombia in 1773 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search