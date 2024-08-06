Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1773 P JS (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1773
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 with mark P JS. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31342 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,280. Bidding took place May 3, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (12)
- Cayón (10)
- Creusy Numismatique (1)
- Heritage (5)
- HERVERA (2)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Künker (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- UBS (1)
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1801 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
5280 $
Price in auction currency 5280 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
