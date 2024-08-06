Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1773 NR VJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1773 NR VJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1773 NR VJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 with mark NR VJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1402 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place December 15, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (14)
  • Cayón (6)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 NR VJ at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1827 $
Price in auction currency 280000 JPY
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 NR VJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1327 $
Price in auction currency 1201 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 NR VJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 NR VJ at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 NR VJ at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 NR VJ at auction Cayón - June 23, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 NR VJ at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 9, 2021
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 NR VJ at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 NR VJ at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 NR VJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 NR VJ at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 NR VJ at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 NR VJ at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 NR VJ at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 NR VJ at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 NR VJ at auction Nomisma - October 20, 2015
Seller Nomisma
Date October 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 NR VJ at auction Cayón - January 29, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 18, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 NR VJ at auction Hess Divo - May 29, 2014
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Colombia in 1773 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search