8 Escudos 1773 NR VJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1773
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1773 with mark NR VJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1402 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place December 15, 2021.
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1827 $
Price in auction currency 280000 JPY
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1327 $
Price in auction currency 1201 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma
Date October 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
