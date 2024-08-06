8 Escudos 1764 NR JV (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1764 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11160 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2018.

