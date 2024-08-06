Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1764 NR JV (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1764 NR JV - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1764 NR JV - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1764 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11160 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
6171 $
Price in auction currency 5750 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4290 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Tauler & Fau - November 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Colombia 8 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Colombia 8 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition GENUINE NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Jean ELSEN - December 7, 2018
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Colombia 8 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1764 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Colombia in 1764 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search