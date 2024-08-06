Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1764 NR JV (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1764
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1764 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11160 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (8)
- Cayón (4)
- Heritage (9)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
6171 $
Price in auction currency 5750 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4290 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition GENUINE NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1764 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search