Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1775 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1775
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1775 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 367 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (3)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1661 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
