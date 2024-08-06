4 Escudos 1775 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1775 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 367 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

