Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1775 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1775 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1775 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1775 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 367 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Colombia 4 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1661 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Colombia 4 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Heritage - March 25, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 24, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Cayón - February 5, 2009
Seller Cayón
Date February 5, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price

