Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1773 P JS (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1773 P JS - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1773 P JS - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1773 with mark P JS. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 542 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place May 9, 2013.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (12)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (6)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Sedwick (3)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
Colombia 4 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2191 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
785 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Sedwick - May 28, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Colombia 4 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Busso Peus - April 27, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Colombia 4 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Sedwick - November 6, 2017
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Sedwick - November 6, 2017
Date November 6, 2017
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Colombia 4 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Date September 12, 2017
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Heritage - March 2, 2017
Colombia 4 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Heritage - March 2, 2017
Seller Heritage
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Colombia 4 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price

