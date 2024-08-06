4 Escudos 1773 P JS (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1773 with mark P JS. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 542 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place May 9, 2013.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (6) XF (10) VF (19) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (3) XF45 (1) VF30 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (4) NGC (4)

