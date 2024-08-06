Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1773 P JS (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1773
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1773 with mark P JS. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 542 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place May 9, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2191 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
785 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2017
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
