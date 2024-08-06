2 Escudos 1784 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1784 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 233 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

