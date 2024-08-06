Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1784 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1784
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1784 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 233 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
397 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date December 6, 2013
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
