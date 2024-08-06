Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1784 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1784 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1784 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1784 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 233 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1784 NR JJ at auction Heritage - September 3, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Colombia 2 Escudos 1784 NR JJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
397 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1784 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1784 NR JJ at auction Numisor - February 15, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1784 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1784 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1784 NR JJ at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1784 NR JJ at auction ibercoin - February 11, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1784 NR JJ at auction Palombo - December 6, 2013
Seller Palombo
Date December 6, 2013
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1784 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 29, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1784 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1784 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Colombia in 1784 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search