Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1775 P JS (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1775
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1775 with mark P JS. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2360 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place May 28, 2014.
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 500 USD
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2019
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2018
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
