Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1775 P JS (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1775 P JS - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1775 P JS - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1775 with mark P JS. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2360 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place May 28, 2014.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Via (1)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1775 P JS at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1775 P JS at auction Rio de la Plata - December 17, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 500 USD
Colombia 2 Escudos 1775 P JS at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1775 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1775 P JS at auction Via - July 1, 2020
Seller Via
Date July 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1775 P JS at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1775 P JS at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1775 P JS at auction Stack's - June 27, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2019
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1775 P JS at auction Stack's - August 20, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2018
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1775 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1775 P JS at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1775 P JS at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1775 P JS at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1775 P JS at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1775 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1775 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1775 P JS at auction Herrero - May 8, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date May 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1775 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1775 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 29, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1775 P JS at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1775 P JS at auction Soler y Llach - April 19, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 19, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

