Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1775 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1775 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1775 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1775 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 825 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place May 2, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Colombia 2 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
386 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Sedwick - November 18, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1775 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
Category
Year
Search