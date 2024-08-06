Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1773 P JS (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1773
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1773 with mark P JS. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26482 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 881. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Heritage (2)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
587 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
376 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search