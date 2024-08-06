Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1773 P JS (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1773 P JS - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1773 P JS - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1773 with mark P JS. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26482 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 881. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

Colombia 2 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
587 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
376 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Jesús Vico - March 9, 2017
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 2, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 2, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 2, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Herrero - May 24, 2012
Seller Herrero
Date May 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1773 P JS at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

