Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1773 NR VJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1773
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1773 with mark NR VJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1137 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 16, 2014.
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
472 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
354 $
Price in auction currency 327 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date February 11, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Creusy Numismatique
Date December 5, 2013
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2012
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
