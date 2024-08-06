2 Escudos 1773 NR VJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1773 with mark NR VJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1137 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 16, 2014.

Сondition AU (3) XF (2) VF (9) F (2) Condition (slab) AU55 (3) XF40 (1) VF30 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (3)