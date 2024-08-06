Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1764 NR JV (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1764
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1764 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24509 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,113. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (7)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Cayón (3)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Heritage (5)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (5)
- ibercoin (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
512 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
629 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1764 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search