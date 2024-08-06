Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1764 NR JV (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1764 NR JV - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1764 NR JV - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1764 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24509 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,113. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Colombia 2 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
512 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Colombia 2 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
629 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Colombia 2 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Colombia 2 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Colombia 2 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Colombia 2 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Colombia 2 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Colombia 2 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2017
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Colombia 2 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Auction World - January 23, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction Soler y Llach - December 16, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1764 NR JV at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

