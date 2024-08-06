2 Escudos 1764 NR JV (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1764 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24509 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,113. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

