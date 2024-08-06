Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1784 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1784
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1784 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 393 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place November 30, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
796 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search