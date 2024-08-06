1 Escudo 1784 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1784 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 393 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place November 30, 2023.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2)