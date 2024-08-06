Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1784 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1784
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1784 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Sedwick (2)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
536 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
