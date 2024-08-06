1 Escudo 1784 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1784 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (10) F (2)