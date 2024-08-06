Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1784 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1784 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1784 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1784 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1784 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
536 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1784 P SF at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 23, 2022
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
Colombia 1 Escudo 1784 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1784 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1784 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - July 20, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1784 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1784 P SF at auction Sedwick - May 28, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1784 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1784 P SF at auction Sedwick - May 16, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1784 P SF at auction Herrero - May 7, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date May 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1784 P SF at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1784 P SF at auction HERVERA - May 7, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date May 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1784 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1784 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1784 P SF at auction Stack's - December 14, 2006
Seller Stack's
Date December 14, 2006
Condition F
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

