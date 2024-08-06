Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1775 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1775
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1775 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2551 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 485. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (1)
- Katz (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
505 $
Price in auction currency 485 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 15, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
