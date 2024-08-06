1 Escudo 1775 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1775 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2551 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 485. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.

Сondition VF (6) F (1) No grade (1)