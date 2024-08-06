Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1773 NR VJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1773
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1773 with mark NR VJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2653 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place October 28, 2015.
Сondition
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
493 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
