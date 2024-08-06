1 Escudo 1773 NR VJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1773 with mark NR VJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2653 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place October 28, 2015.

Сondition VF (6) F (1)