Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Peso 1863 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 1 Peso 1863 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 1 Peso 1863 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,5235 g
  • Pure gold (0,0441 oz) 1,3712 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 55,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 1 Peso
  • Year 1863
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Peso 1863 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40067 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 576. Bidding took place October 13, 2019.

Chile 1 Peso 1863 So at auction Numismática Leilões - May 7, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Chile 1 Peso 1863 So at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Chile 1 Peso 1863 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1863 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1863 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1863 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1863 So at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 11, 2021
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1863 So at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 11, 2021
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1863 So at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1863 So at auction Heritage - October 13, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date October 13, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1863 So at auction London Coins - August 30, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 30, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1863 So at auction Auction World - October 21, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1863 So at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1863 So at auction Heritage - May 15, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date May 15, 2014
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1863 So at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1863 So at auction Jean ELSEN - June 17, 2011
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 17, 2011
Condition No grade
Selling price
Chile 1 Peso 1863 So at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1863 So at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 1 Peso 1863 So at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peso 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

