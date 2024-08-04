Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Peso 1863 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,5235 g
- Pure gold (0,0441 oz) 1,3712 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 55,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 1 Peso
- Year 1863
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Peso 1863 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40067 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 576. Bidding took place October 13, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Heritage (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (2)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Schulman (3)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 13, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date August 30, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 15, 2014
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
