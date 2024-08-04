Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1849 So ML (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1849 So ML - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 8 Escudos 1849 So ML - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1849
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1849 with mark So ML. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22022 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Künker (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • Schulman (2)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • UBS (4)
Chile 8 Escudos 1849 So ML at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
2280 $
Price in auction currency 2280 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1849 So ML at auction Heritage - December 21, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1849 So ML at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1849 So ML at auction Aurora Numismatica - September 30, 2022
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1849 So ML at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1849 So ML at auction Bertolami - December 5, 2021
Seller Bertolami
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1849 So ML at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1849 So ML at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1849 So ML at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1849 So ML at auction Nomisma - November 9, 2020
Seller Nomisma
Date November 9, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1849 So ML at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Chile 8 Escudos 1849 So ML at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1849 So ML at auction Sedwick - November 1, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date November 1, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1849 So ML at auction Artemide Aste - October 5, 2019
Chile 8 Escudos 1849 So ML at auction Artemide Aste - October 5, 2019
Seller Artemide Aste
Date October 5, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1849 So ML at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Chile 8 Escudos 1849 So ML at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1849 So ML at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1849 So ML at auction Savoca Numismatik - July 29, 2018
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1849 So ML at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Chile 8 Escudos 1849 So ML at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1849 So ML at auction Stack's - August 2, 2017
Chile 8 Escudos 1849 So ML at auction Stack's - August 2, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 2, 2017
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1849 So ML at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1849 So ML at auction Heritage - May 26, 2016
Chile 8 Escudos 1849 So ML at auction Heritage - May 26, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date May 26, 2016
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1849 So ML at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 4, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 4, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1849 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search