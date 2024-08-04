8 Escudos 1849 So ML (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1849 with mark So ML. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22022 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (7) XF (15) VF (7) F (3) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (6) XF40 (2) DETAILS (6) Service NGC (15) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Artemide Aste (1)

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

Bertolami (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (9)

Künker (1)

Nomisma (1)

Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

Schulman (2)

Sedwick (2)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (3)

UBS (4)