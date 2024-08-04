Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1849 So ML (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1849
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1849 with mark So ML. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22022 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
2280 $
Price in auction currency 2280 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma
Date November 9, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 1, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
******
Seller Artemide Aste
Date October 5, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 2, 2017
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 26, 2016
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
