Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1833 So I (Chile, Republic)
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1833 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30100 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,200. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Bolaffi (2)
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (17)
- Künker (1)
- Schulman (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- Stack's (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1650 $
Price in auction currency 1650 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1920 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS63+ NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 8, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 4, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search