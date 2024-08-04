Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1833 So I (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1833 So I - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 8 Escudos 1833 So I - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Mintage UNC 25,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1833
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1833 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30100 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,200. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Bolaffi (2)
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (17)
  • Künker (1)
  • Schulman (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (1)
Chile 8 Escudos 1833 So I at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1650 $
Price in auction currency 1650 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1833 So I at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1920 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1833 So I at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Chile 8 Escudos 1833 So I at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1833 So I at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1833 So I at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1833 So I at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1833 So I at auction Heritage - July 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1833 So I at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1833 So I at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1833 So I at auction Bolaffi - December 3, 2021
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1833 So I at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1833 So I at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1833 So I at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1833 So I at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Chile 8 Escudos 1833 So I at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS63+ NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1833 So I at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1833 So I at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Chile 8 Escudos 1833 So I at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1833 So I at auction Bolaffi - June 8, 2017
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 8, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1833 So I at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Chile 8 Escudos 1833 So I at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1833 So I at auction DNW - September 18, 2015
Seller DNW
Date September 18, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1833 So I at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 4, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 4, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1833 So I at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Chile 8 Escudos 1833 So I at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1833 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search