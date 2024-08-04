Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1831 So I (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Mintage UNC 1,745
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1831
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1831 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25022 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,900. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
6900 $
Price in auction currency 6900 USD
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
2800 $
Price in auction currency 2800 USD
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date February 20, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 15, 2008
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
