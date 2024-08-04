Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1831 So I (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1831 So I - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 8 Escudos 1831 So I - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,745

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1831
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1831 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25022 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,900. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
Chile 8 Escudos 1831 So I at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
6900 $
Price in auction currency 6900 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1831 So I at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
2800 $
Price in auction currency 2800 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1831 So I at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1831 So I at auction Goldberg - February 20, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date February 20, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1831 So I at auction Goldberg - September 15, 2008
Chile 8 Escudos 1831 So I at auction Goldberg - September 15, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date September 15, 2008
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1831 So I at auction Goldberg - February 12, 2008
Chile 8 Escudos 1831 So I at auction Goldberg - February 12, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date February 12, 2008
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1831 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search