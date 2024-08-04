Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1826 So I (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1826 So I - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 8 Escudos 1826 So I - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: UBS

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Mintage UNC 7,607

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1826
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1826 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30038 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,800. Bidding took place November 3, 2023.

Chile 8 Escudos 1826 So I at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
19800 $
Price in auction currency 19800 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1826 So I at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1753 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1826 So I at auction UBS - September 7, 2009
Seller UBS
Date September 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1826 So I at auction Goldberg - May 25, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 25, 2008
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1826 So I at auction UBS - March 20, 2007
Seller UBS
Date March 20, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1826 So I at auction UBS - January 23, 2006
Seller UBS
Date January 23, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1826 So I at auction UBS - January 24, 2005
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1826 So I at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2002
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

