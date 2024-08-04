8 Escudos 1826 So I (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1826 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30038 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,800. Bidding took place November 3, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (1) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3)