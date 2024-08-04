Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1826 So I (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Mintage UNC 7,607
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1826
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1826 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30038 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,800. Bidding took place November 3, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
19800 $
Price in auction currency 19800 USD
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1753 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Goldberg
Date May 25, 2008
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
