Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1824 So I (Chile, Republic)
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1824 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34496 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,280. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Stack's (3)
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
5280 $
Price in auction currency 5280 USD
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1688 $
Price in auction currency 181000 JPY
Seller Stack's
Date January 28, 2010
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date July 29, 2008
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search