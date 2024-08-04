Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1824 So I (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1824 So I - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 8 Escudos 1824 So I - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Mintage UNC 10,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1824
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1824 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34496 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,280. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Chile 8 Escudos 1824 So I at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
5280 $
Price in auction currency 5280 USD
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1688 $
Price in auction currency 181000 JPY
Chile 8 Escudos 1824 So I at auction Stack's - January 28, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date January 28, 2010
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1824 So I at auction Stack's - July 29, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date July 29, 2008
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1824 So I at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

