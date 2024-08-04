8 Escudos 1822 So FI (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1822 with mark So FI. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25018 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 20,400. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) XF (9) VF (11) F (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) XF45 (4) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (9) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (2)

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (8)

Jesús Vico (1)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (4)

Stephen Album (1)

UBS (4)