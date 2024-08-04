Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1822 So FI (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Mintage UNC 31,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1822
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1822 with mark So FI. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25018 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 20,400. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
4800 $
Price in auction currency 4800 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2640 $
Price in auction currency 2640 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 21, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 31, 2009
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
