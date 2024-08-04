Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1822 So FI (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1822 So FI - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 8 Escudos 1822 So FI - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: UBS

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Mintage UNC 31,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1822
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1822 with mark So FI. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25018 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 20,400. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • UBS (4)
Chile 8 Escudos 1822 So FI at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
4800 $
Price in auction currency 4800 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1822 So FI at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2640 $
Price in auction currency 2640 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1822 So FI at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Chile 8 Escudos 1822 So FI at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1822 So FI at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1822 So FI at auction Stephen Album - May 21, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 21, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1822 So FI at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1822 So FI at auction Stack's - February 27, 2023
Chile 8 Escudos 1822 So FI at auction Stack's - February 27, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1822 So FI at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1822 So FI at auction GINZA - April 10, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date April 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1822 So FI at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1822 So FI at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Chile 8 Escudos 1822 So FI at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1822 So FI at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Chile 8 Escudos 1822 So FI at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1822 So FI at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Chile 8 Escudos 1822 So FI at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1822 So FI at auction Jesús Vico - March 6, 2014
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1822 So FI at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 5, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1822 So FI at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
Chile 8 Escudos 1822 So FI at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1822 So FI at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1822 So FI at auction Heritage - May 31, 2009
Chile 8 Escudos 1822 So FI at auction Heritage - May 31, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date May 31, 2009
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1822 So FI at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Chile 8 Escudos 1822 So FI at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1822 So FI at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Chile 8 Escudos 1822 So FI at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1822 So FI at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1822 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search