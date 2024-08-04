Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1821 So FD (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1821 So FD - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 8 Escudos 1821 So FD - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Mintage UNC 16,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1821
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1821 with mark So FD. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31334 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,480. Bidding took place May 3, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • UBS (2)
  • Varesi (1)
Chile 8 Escudos 1821 So FD at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1821 So FD at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2100 $
Price in auction currency 2100 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1821 So FD at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1821 So FD at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1821 So FD at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Chile 8 Escudos 1821 So FD at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1821 So FD at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1821 So FD at auction Nomisma - July 3, 2021
Seller Nomisma
Date July 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1821 So FD at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - November 14, 2020
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1821 So FD at auction Busso Peus - November 7, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 7, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1821 So FD at auction Varesi - April 24, 2018
Seller Varesi
Date April 24, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1821 So FD at auction iNumis - March 6, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date March 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1821 So FD at auction Auction World - October 15, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1821 So FD at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Chile 8 Escudos 1821 So FD at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1821 So FD at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Chile 8 Escudos 1821 So FD at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1821 So FD at auction New York Sale - January 5, 2012
Seller New York Sale
Date January 5, 2012
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1821 So FD at auction Stack's - August 19, 2011
Chile 8 Escudos 1821 So FD at auction Stack's - August 19, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2011
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1821 So FD at auction Stack's - January 11, 2011
Chile 8 Escudos 1821 So FD at auction Stack's - January 11, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date January 11, 2011
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1821 So FD at auction UBS - March 20, 2007
Seller UBS
Date March 20, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1821 So FD at auction Künker - September 27, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1821 So FD at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Chile 8 Escudos 1821 So FD at auction Al Sur del Mundo - August 11, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date August 11, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1821 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search