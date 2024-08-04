Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1821 So FD (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Mintage UNC 16,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1821
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1821 with mark So FD. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31334 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,480. Bidding took place May 3, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Heritage (4)
- iNumis (1)
- Künker (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Stack's (3)
- UBS (2)
- Varesi (1)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2100 $
Price in auction currency 2100 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 7, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Varesi
Date April 24, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 5, 2012
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 11, 2011
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
