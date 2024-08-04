Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1819 So FD (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1819 So FD - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 8 Escudos 1819 So FD - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: UBS

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Mintage UNC 37,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1819
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1819 with mark So FD. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 162 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Chile 8 Escudos 1819 So FD at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2342 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1819 So FD at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1980 $
Price in auction currency 1980 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1819 So FD at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1819 So FD at auction Stack's - January 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1819 So FD at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1819 So FD at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1819 So FD at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1819 So FD at auction Karamitsos - June 12, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 12, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1819 So FD at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1819 So FD at auction Heritage - March 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1819 So FD at auction Auctiones - December 12, 2021
Seller Auctiones
Date December 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1819 So FD at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1819 So FD at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1819 So FD at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1819 So FD at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1819 So FD at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1819 So FD at auction Sedwick - May 28, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1819 So FD at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1819 So FD at auction Karamitsos - April 6, 2019
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 6, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1819 So FD at auction Heritage - March 22, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date March 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1819 So FD at auction Stack's - August 2, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 2, 2017
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Chile 8 Escudos 1819 So FD at auction Al Sur del Mundo - August 11, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date August 11, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Chile 8 Escudos 1819 So FD at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

