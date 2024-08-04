Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1819 So FD (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Mintage UNC 37,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1819
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1819 with mark So FD. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 162 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2342 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1980 $
Price in auction currency 1980 USD
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 12, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
