Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1818 So FD (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1818 So FD - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 8 Escudos 1818 So FD - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Mintage UNC 29,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1818
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1818 with mark So FD. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1358 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Chile 8 Escudos 1818 So FD at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2040 $
Price in auction currency 2040 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1818 So FD at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2600 $
Price in auction currency 2600 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1818 So FD at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1818 So FD at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1818 So FD at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1818 So FD at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1818 So FD at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Chile 8 Escudos 1818 So FD at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1818 So FD at auction Jean ELSEN - June 8, 2018
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1818 So FD at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Chile 8 Escudos 1818 So FD at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1818 So FD at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1818 So FD at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1818 So FD at auction Jesús Vico - March 6, 2014
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1818 So FD at auction Creusy Numismatique - December 5, 2013
Seller Creusy Numismatique
Date December 5, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1818 So FD at auction HERVERA - May 7, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date May 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1818 So FD at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1818 So FD at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1818 So FD at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1818 So FD at auction Cayón - January 21, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date January 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1818 So FD at auction Künker - June 21, 2005
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1818 So FD at auction Heritage - June 3, 2005
Chile 8 Escudos 1818 So FD at auction Heritage - June 3, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1818 So FD at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Chile 8 Escudos 1818 So FD at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
