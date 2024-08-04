Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1818 So FD (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Jesús Vico
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Mintage UNC 29,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1818
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1818 with mark So FD. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1358 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Creusy Numismatique (1)
- Heritage (5)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Künker (3)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Schulman (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2040 $
Price in auction currency 2040 USD
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2600 $
Price in auction currency 2600 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search