Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
5 Pesos 1901 So (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 2,9955 g
- Pure gold (0,0883 oz) 2,7469 g
- Diameter 16,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,399
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 5 Pesos
- Year 1901
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pesos 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search