Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

5 Pesos 1901 So (Chile, Republic)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 2,9955 g
  • Pure gold (0,0883 oz) 2,7469 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,399

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 5 Pesos
  • Year 1901
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesos 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1901 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 5 Pesos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search