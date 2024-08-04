Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
5 Pesos 1898 So (Chile, Republic)
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1898 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22023 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 660. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 380 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
