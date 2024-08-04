Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

5 Pesos 1898 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 5 Pesos 1898 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 5 Pesos 1898 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 2,9955 g
  • Pure gold (0,0883 oz) 2,7469 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 426,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 5 Pesos
  • Year 1898
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1898 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22023 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 660. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (2)
Chile 5 Pesos 1898 So at auction Stack's - January 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 380 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Chile 5 Pesos 1898 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Chile 5 Pesos 1898 So at auction Heritage - January 3, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Chile 5 Pesos 1898 So at auction Stack's - August 8, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Chile 5 Pesos 1898 So at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2012
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 5 Pesos 1898 So at auction Soler y Llach - April 19, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 19, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesos 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1898 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 5 Pesos Numismatic auctions
