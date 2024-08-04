5 Pesos 1898 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1898 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22023 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 660. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.

