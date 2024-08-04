Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
5 Pesos 1872 So (Chile, Republic)
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1872 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65247 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 800. Bidding took place August 30, 2023.
Seller Heritage
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2012
Condition AU55 ANACS
Selling price
******
