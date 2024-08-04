Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

5 Pesos 1872 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 5 Pesos 1872 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 5 Pesos 1872 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Taisei

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,6265 g
  • Pure gold (0,2207 oz) 6,8639 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 23,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 5 Pesos
  • Year 1872
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1872 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65247 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 800. Bidding took place August 30, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (6)
  • Künker (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • WAG (1)
Chile 5 Pesos 1872 So at auction Heritage - August 31, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Chile 5 Pesos 1872 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Chile 5 Pesos 1872 So at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 5 Pesos 1872 So at auction Heritage - April 14, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 5 Pesos 1872 So at auction Varesi - February 6, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 5 Pesos 1872 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 5 Pesos 1872 So at auction Heritage - July 11, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 5 Pesos 1872 So at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - March 31, 2019
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 5 Pesos 1872 So at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 5 Pesos 1872 So at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 5 Pesos 1872 So at auction Heritage - July 5, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2012
Condition AU55 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 5 Pesos 1872 So at auction SINCONA - July 1, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date July 1, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 5 Pesos 1872 So at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesos 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

