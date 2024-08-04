5 Pesos 1872 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1872 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65247 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 800. Bidding took place August 30, 2023.

